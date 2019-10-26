Share:

SIALKOT - Two persons were killed and eleven others sustained multiple injuries during an armed clash between two local rival groups, over an old enmity, in village Punj Garaayeen-Motra, Daska tehsil here. According to police sources, both the rival groups namely Amjad Butt Group and Ajmal Butt Group - opened fire on each other, due to which Amjad Group’s Ansar Butt and rival Ajmal Group’s Tanveer Butt were killed on the spot. Eleven others (from both sides) sustained bullet wounds who were rushed to hospital. Accused fled away by firing in the air. The Motra police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.