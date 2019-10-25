Share:

SIBERIA - A Russian serviceman has shot dead eight fellow soldiers and injured at least two more on a military base in the country’s Far East, officials say. The soldier - who has been detained - might have been suffering from mental health problems, they said. The shooting happened in the village of Gorny, not far from the city of Chita, on Friday evening. The soldier - whose name has not been released - was guarding the base at the time. He is believed to be a conscript. The shooting happened at 18:20 local time (11:20 GMT) during a change of guard at the base in the Transbaikal region, the Russian defence ministry said. Russian media report that two officers and six conscripts were killed. A special commission led by Deputy Defence Minister Andrey Kartapolov is flying to the region to investigate the shooting. Military service is mandatory in Russia for all male citizens aged 18-27. They typically serve 12 months, and can then sign a professional contract to continue in the armed forces.