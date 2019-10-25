LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez thinks she’s entered a new phase of her life. The 27-year-old singer has admitted that her new single, ‘Lose You to Love Me’ - which she wrote last year - doesn’t reflect her current, more upbeat outlook.

Selena shared: ‘’I feel a sense of relief. I wrote this song over a year ago ... and I feel completely different from when I wrote it.

‘’It’s more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt.’’

The brunette beauty wouldn’t have released the track at the time she wrote it, because she was still in the midst of some personal drama.

Selena - whose single is rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - also conceded that ‘Lose You to Love Me’ is likely to mean much more to her than to most of her fans.

Speaking to ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, she explained: ‘’That’s the unfortunate part of what I do. It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people.

‘’I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt, ‘cause it would be inauthentic.