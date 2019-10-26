Share:

President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked Almighty Allah after Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved interim bail of former premier Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia case.

He said Nawaz Sharif need prayers as we only wish that his health condition be out of danger. He said Nawaz Sharif is a precious asset of Pakistan.

He added that Nawaz is an emblem of progress of Pakistan. The younger Sharif said people praying for health of Nawaz show love of public towards him.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted interim bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference today (Saturday).

The verdict was announced by a two-member of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.Nawaz Sharif has been directed to deposit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each. The court will resume hearing on petition on October 29.