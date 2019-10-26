Share:

HAFIZABAD - The police have registered a case against eight alleged persons including three lawyers on charge of torturing the personnel of sui gas in local SNGPL office.

Similarly, the police have also booked 26 employees of SNGPL in a cross case on charge of allegedly humiliating, slapping and hurling threats of dire consequences to the accused lawyers involved in thrashing the SNGPL employees on Thursday.

According to in-charge SNGPL office Usman Sarwar Mir, eight accused including advocates - Hafiz Hassaan, Naveed Langah and Bilal Tarar visited the office to get sui gas connection illegally but on the refusal of the staff, they attacked the employees as a result of which one of them was injured. The advocates left the office after giving threats of dire consequences to the SNGPL staffers.

On the other hand, the said advocates succeeded in getting the registration of case against supervisor Rizwan and twenty five other employees of SNGPL complaining that when they visited the office for getting connections, more than 25 employees closed them in a room, slapped and humiliated them and also threatened to kill them.

Meanwhile, the employees of SNGPL observed strike and staged a protest against the registration of false and fabricated FIR, demanding that the FIR be quashed.

They also demanded the arrest of the accused involved in thrashing the employees. They warned that if the bogus FIR registered against them is not withdrawn, they would stop sui gas supply to the whole city.