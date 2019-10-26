Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Scores of brick-kiln workers including women took out a rally on Friday against closure of brick-kilns with so-called excuse to avoid smog. They marched on Gojra Road and were carrying banners and placards. They reached Shahbaz Chowk where in their speeches Labour Qaumi movement president Baba Latif Insari and Bhatta Mazdoor union president Muhammad Arshad and other office-bearers demanded the district administration to end bonded labour, issue social security cards to the workers and implement Punjab government’s notification regarding payment of minimum wages of Rs1,250 per 1,000 bricks to workers. Later Labour welfare department assistant director Muhammad Shahbaz held talks with leaders of the demonstrators and assured them that deputy commissioner will soon arrange a joint meeting of the brick-kiln owners and workers to settle the issue of closure of kilns for smog over which they dispersed