Share:

LAHORE - Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed recorded a five-wicket haul on Sunday as Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 163 runs in the second round of the Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The other two matches between Balochistan and Southern Punjab and Central Punjab and Northern ended as draws. Abrar Ahmed continued an impressive run as his 5-44 led Sindh to their second win in the tournament. The leg-spinner finished the match with 9 wickets and after the completion of the second round leads the chart for the bowlers with most wickets with 22 scalps at an average of just 8.77.