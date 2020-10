Share:

HYDERABAD - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Yaqoob has suspended services of Muhammad Sadiq Kubar, Deputy Manager (Public Relations). According to office order, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Manager (S&I) Hesco Hyderabad, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Deputy Manager (PR) in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and till further orders.