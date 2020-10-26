Share:

Peshawar - Awami National Party (ANP) KP chief Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said that president of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government should resign in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting a reference against Justice Faiz Esa.

Addressing a public gathering here, the ANP leader said that opposition parties had launched countrywide protest movement for the restoration of real democracy in the country and to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

He said ANP and other opposition parties would show its power in Peshawar on November 22 where the big public rally would be held under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). On the occasion, former PTI MPA Yasin Khalil formally joined the Awami National Party.

Aimal said that Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, alias Baacha Khan, had secured rights of votes and “they would support all those forces that struggle for rights of votes, supremacy of parliament and rule of law in the country.”

“The followers of Baacha Khan will show their strength in the next rally of PDM in Peshawar and our party activists will stage rallies on November 21,” he added. He said the ANP had offered to host the PDM public rally in Peshawar on November 22.

He said that terrorist outfits had once again started activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while target killing of peaceful and innocent people in the province, particularly in North Waziristan, had been on rise for the last several months while the provincial government was ignoring the issue.

The ANP leader said that they would continue struggle for restoration of democracy, adding that they backed the PDM protest movement as they wanted the government to resign.