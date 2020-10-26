Share:

Karachi - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday placed strict measures at the country’s airports to contain coronavirus spread.

As per details, only a single visitor will be allowed at Karachi airport, Bacha Khan and Quetta international airports. The visitors coming to receive their loved ones at the airports are directed to wait in their own vehicles.

Wearing face masks has been declared mandatory in the airport premises.

Earlier on October 15, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan had reportedly moved against an international airline company for failing to observe COVID-19 related SOPs.

The civil aviation had reportedly slapped a fine of Rs100,000 on Qatar Airways for violating the set SOPs.

The SOPs were designed to allow the resumption of flight operations amongst countries which had previously been halted to curb the spread of the global pandemic.