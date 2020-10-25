Share:

LAHORE-Southern Punjab’s wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood edged closer to the 100-wicket mark in first-class cricket as he helped his side spin out Northern for a paltry 165 on day one of the first round first-class Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy fixture at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

According to information made available here, Zahid carried his white-ball form from the National T20 Cup into the longer version of the game by returning figures of 9.4-2-41-4 to take his tally of first-class wickets to 96 in his 40th match. Zahid was well supported by off-spinner Salman Ali Agha, who bagged three for 34, as Northern lost their last eight wickets for 91 runs to be left to rue their decision of batting first after winning the toss. Test opener Shan Masood ensured he continued the good work of his bowlers when he carried his side to 174 for one in 40 overs. Shan hit 10 fours in a 120-ball 80 not out. With him at the crease was Hussain Talat, who was unbeaten on 53 as they two have added 89 runs for the unfinished second wicket.

In the broadcast National Stadium match, defending champions Central Punjab laboured to 205-9 in 86 overs against Sindh. Ahmed Shehzad (69) and Mohammad Saad (51) stroked half-centuries but the day’s honours went to fast bowler Tabish Khan, who registered his 38th five-fer in his 129th first-class matches. The 35-year-old accounted for Ali Zaryab (6), Mohammad Saad (51), Qasim Akram (7), Hasan Ali (6) and Waqas Maqsood (0) on way to recording figures of 22-9-44-5. The major disappointment in the match was failure of Azhar Ali, who dragged a wide ball from Mir Hamza onto his stumps after scoring 11.

30-year-old Quetta-born Bismillah Khan became the first batsman to score a century in the 2020-21 event as he steered Balochistan t0 310 for seven in 89 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex. Bismillah was unbeaten on 102, an innings that is laced with 12 fours from 200 balls.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AT NBP SPORTS COMPLEX, KARACHI

NORTHERN (1ST INNINGS) 165 all out, 48.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 29, Umar Amin 29, Sarmad Bhatti 25, Hammad Azam 24, Zeeshan Malik 24; Zahid Mahmood 4-41, Salman Ali Agha 3-34) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB (1st Innings) 174-1, 40 overs (Shan Masood 80 not out, Hussain Talat 53 not out, Umar Siddique 40)

AT NSK, KARACHI

CENTRAL PUNJAB (1ST INNINGS) 205-9, 86 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 69, Mohammad Saad 51, Kamran Akmal 24; Tabish Khan 5-44) v SINDH

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX, KARACHI

BALOCHISTAN 310-7, 89 overs (Bismillah Khan 102 not out, Kashif Bhatti 98, Sami Aslam 56; Junaid Khan 2-43, Imran Khan Snr 2-52, Ahmed Jamal 2-54) v KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA