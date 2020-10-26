Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while reacting to the PDM’s Quetta meeting said that Opposition parties have staged hullabaloo in the garb of “giving respect to vote”. In a statement, issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that a nefarious conspiracy was being hatched to weaken Pakistan by making the national institutions controversial. “These institutions are our pride and people of Pakistan will foil every such effort.

The nation is proud of the Pakistan Army. Those who are creating chaos should refrain from making institutions controversial”, he warned. He said the PTI was firmly standing with the institutions. “Those who are targeting the institutions will not succeed in their nefarious designs. Those who are leveling allegations should first look into their own pockets”. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given identity to Southern Punjab but PML-N and PPP have usurped the rights of people of Southern Punjab. The PPP and the PML-N chanted hollow slogans in their tenures for making Southern Punjab a province but practically did nothing in this regard.

PTI government has established a Southern Punjab secretariat and now will carve out a province as well.

Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned a statement about Chief Minister Balochistan. He said that Jam Kamal was a respectable Chief Minister and those who gave such statements should be ashamed.

He said that the Punjab government immediately resolved the issue of Balochistan students but a woman tried to score a political point score on this issue as well. The Punjab government has started projects worth billions of rupees in Balochistan. He said that so-called leaders of PDM tried to sabotage provincial harmony and brotherhood.

They were not leaders nor today and nor will tomorrow. This is a cabal of looters and the nation will not be deceived by this gang of thieves, CM concluded.

CM condemns Quetta blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. The Chief Minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.