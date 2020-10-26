Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik taking notice of selling flour at exorbitant rates, has directed the deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Special Branch Additional IG had presented a report in price control meetingin which, it was told that flour was being sold against the government fixed rates in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Jawad Rafique Malik said that as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the availability and prices of daily use items were being monitored.

He said that special branch, intelligence bureau and urban unit had been given responsibility of supervision, adding that identification of mistakes actually helps in bringing improvement.

He further said that one year demand and supply list of essential items in districts should be prepared in advance. It was told in the meeting that as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister, 339 Sahulat Bazaars had been made operational across the province.