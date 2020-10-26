Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with DPO Abdul Rauf Babar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Khan Sherani released the falcons seized by the Wildlife Department in the natural habitat at Wildlife Park on Sunday. DFO Rehmatullah Khan and Park’s SDWO Abdul Rehman were also present on the occasion. The wildlife officials had seized two flacons from a vehicle at Wanda Banochi Check Post near Darra Pezu Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Haseeb appreciated the performance of Wildlife Department regarding protection of wildlife and creating awareness about the conservation of birds and animals in the district.

He said his administration would extend all-out support and assistance to the department to curb illegal trafficking of birds and animals.