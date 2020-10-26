Share:

Islamabad PR - Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Waseem Hayat Bajwa visited G-14 and Mauve Area G-13 & G-14. He was briefed by the Project Director (PD) regarding infrastructure development work of the sub-sector G-14/4.

The Project Director informed the DG FGEHA that infrastructure of sub- sector G-14/4 was much deteriorated due to which residents of sector had been greatly suffered. However, during last 10 months internal roads infrastructure had been completed. “Damaged sewerage and drainage lines have been rectified. Additional sewerage and drainage lines have been laid. Uplifting of shopping centres is in progress and will be completed in 2 months. To meet the water requirements of the residents, under-ground water tank having capacity of 200,000 gallons has been completed whereas overhead water tank of 100,000 gallons capacity will be completed within 2-3 months,” he added.

The DG FGEHA instructed Director Land and Director Security to vacate area from BUPs as early as possible because it was major obstruction in the construction of Service Road North and Service Road West.

The Project Director further said that green belt between sector G-13 & G-14 having length of one kilometer had been sub divided into parks. “One park is exclusively for ladies which will be completed in one month and will be opened for general public while work on another park of is also in progress and will be completed soon.”

He said that around 100 kanal of land in G-14/2, 3 had been retrieved from occupants during last year. “Infrastructure development work including sewerage and drainage system of sub-sector G-14/3 has been completed on available 60% area. 1100 plots of different categories in sub-sectors G-14/2,3 are ready for possession.”

The DG directed DC/LAC, Director Land and Director Security to resolve BUPs issue on priority basis and vacate the area from the occupants. He said payments should be paid for legal BUPs and launch operation against illegal BUPs with the support of district administration in line with the court decision. He further directed the PD to expedite the pace of work through contractor by deploying more manpower and resources.

The DG also visited Mauve Area G-13 & G-14. He was informed about ongoing work of Mauve Area.

Since January 2020 FGEHA after getting status of the Authority under FGEHA Act, 2020 the authority did a lot under the leadership of DG Waseem Hayat Bajwa. The real issue pertains to the illegal built-up structures, which cannot be compensated under law. The locals owning the illegal structures are the actual miscreants not letting it resolved. FGEHA needs full support of law enforcement agencies and chief commissioner for a full scale operation to clear these illegal Built-up properties. It is expected that FGEHA will be able to get possession of land of these sub-sectors after fulfilling legal formalities in due course of time.

Development work is in progress which is being monitored by DG himself. In this regard FGEHA is working day and night even on weekends. This was told to the allottees’ representatives nominated by DC, ICT in a meeting held in the FGEHA Headquarters.