ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has called a high-level meeting today to chalk out a strategy to further revamp the Operation and Prosecution Divisions of the Bureau and vigorously pursue references in accountability courts.

The meeting will also discuss to ensure further improvement of all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations on the basis of solid evidence as per law. According to a press release issued here yesterday, on the directions of the Chairman NAB, the Prosecution Division is being revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.

A mechanism of witness handling cells has been introduced in all the regional bureaus and the results of this intervention are very encouraging. Due to the constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the operation and Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the Accountability Courts which is one of the best conviction ratios.

The Chairman NAB in the statement said that the logical disposal of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is a challenging task but NAB is determined to bring the corrupt elements to justice.

He said that NAB has also introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This system is lending quality to the work. NAB has devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus in order to review their performance in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved very successful in enhancing the performance of all Divisions of NAB including Regional Bureaus.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally as Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB’s efforts and Pakistan’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to the Transparency International Pakistan Report.

He said that correctly there are about 1230 corruption references in the accountability courts and their approximately worth is Rs 743 billion. He said that NAB has recovered Rs466 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national kitty.

Justice Javed said that Pakistan is the only country to which China has signed an MoU for overseeing CEPC projects in Pakistan. He said that NAB is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

He directed all Regional Bureaus to utilize all resources to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders.

He said that NAB has established a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which is lending quality in conduct of inquiries and investigations.