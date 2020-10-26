Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Sunday said that documentation of crimes had been ensured to overcome and controlling criminal activities in society.

He said that crime rate had not increased in the past months but the registration of cases had gone up due to easing of the process of the process. He believed that it would be helpful in monitoring and controlling crime in the province.

He said that he had ordered to hold khuli kutchehris (open courts) in all districts in the province on the first working day of every month. He said the arrangement had been made so that people could come to these kutchehris where officers would listen to their complaints and address them on-the-spot. He said that people would be informed in the districts concerned beforehand about holding of these Khuli Kutchehris, so that they could benefit from them. He also ordered all District Police Officers (DPOs) to monitor patrolling in their respective areas and ensure additional deployment of police where crime rate was higher.

“I have also ordered the DPOs to ensure foolproof security of religious places like mosques, imambargahs and churches and search operations would be ensured in such areas and sensitive places,” he added.

The IGP said that the petrol quantity had been increased for the patrolling police so that better patrolling could be managed on roads.

He said that 500 new vehicles were being given to the Punjab police and these vehicles would be used according to the need of the area.

He said that Punjab police would be trained according to the modern techniques so that they could carry out crime fighting by utilising modern technology. The IGP said that maintaining law and order in the province, ensuring prompt solution to problems of citizens and ensuring uniform rule of law was his top priority. In order to come up to people’s expectations, he said that all principal staff officers posted to the Central Police Office and the Command Officers posted in the regions and districts would have to play their effective role in the best possible way. He said that transfer and postings would be based solely on performance and good reputation, so that all officers should make selfless service to citizens without any pressure.

He said that the policy of zero tolerance on harassment and corruption would be strictly implemented and the Additional IG Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) would be fully independent to take suo moto action on corruption cases as well as complete the inquiry and punish those responsible.

He said that corruption, abuse of power and killing and torture in police custody at any level in administrative and professional matters would not be acceptable and action under zero tolerance would be ensured against the officers and personnel involved in such irregularities.