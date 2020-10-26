Share:

Lakki marwat - The Bannu administration issued domiciles and disability certificates to a number of special persons during two-day one-window operation facility held at the Auditorium Hall in Bannu city.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi along with officials of line departments attended the function to resolve problems of the special persons. Health experts and officials of Benazir Income Support Programme, Employment Exchange, Zakat and Vocational Training Centre also turned up to facilitate the people with disabilities.

“It is for the first time in Pakistan that such an event is arranged to provide relief and facilitation to the special persons,” said a participant. He said that holding ‘khuli kucheris’ and one-window operation facility by district administration would prove helpful for the special persons to get their problems addressed on the spot.

On the occasion, DC Zubair Niazi said that special persons were one of the most important segments of the society and their role in uplifting and development could not be ignored. He said his administration and line departments would leave no stone unturned to serve the special people in a better way.