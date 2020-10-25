Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints clinched the Platinum Homes Polo Cup after toppling Rijas Eiffel Heights 10½-5 in the main final played here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Sunday. From Diamond Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed played superb polo and smashed in superb six goals Saqib Khan Khakwani was also in sublime form and cracked a quartet. From Rijas Eiffel Heights, Raja Arslan Najeeb contributed with a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Faisal Shahzad converted one goal apiece. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners.