Share:

LAHORE -Faisal Akram’s six6-32 helped Southern Punjab a comfortable six-wicket win over Balochistan in the ongoing National U19 One-Day Tournament on Sunday. After electing to bat, Balochistan were bowled out for 200 runs in 42 overs as Faisal’s left-arm orthodox accounted for their 6 batsmen. M Ibrahim Sr scored 56 runs off 61 balls while opener M Salman contributed 41 off 65 balls. For Southern Punjab, Jahanzaib Razzaq also bowled well and took two wickets for 31. Southern Punjab overhauled the target in 43.1 overs losing 4 wickets. Hasnain Majid scored 80 off 68 balls to ensure a simple chase for his side. Uzair Mumtaz scored 33 runs. Faisal was adjudged player of the match.

SCORES IN BRIEF: SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 201-4, 43.1 overs (Hasnain Majid 80, Uzair Mumtaz 33) beat BALOCHISTAN U19 200 all out, 42 overs (M Ibrahim Sr 56, M Salman 41; Faisal Akram 6-32, Jahanzaib Razzaq 2-31) by 6 wickets. KP U19 144-8, 40.2 overs (Hanif-ur-Rehman 30, Maaz Sadaqat 28; Aaliyan Mehmood 4-25) beat SINDH U19 143 all out, 40 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 65, Ghazi Ghouri 30; Zeeshan Ahmed 4-18) by 2 wickets.

NORTHERN U19 230-7, 49.3 overs (Abdul Faseeh 104*, Raza-ul-Mustafa 51; Hunain Shah 3-50, Hasnat 3-56) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 229-9, 50 overs (M Waqas 84*, Abdul Rafay 34; Zaman 3-43) by 3 wickets.