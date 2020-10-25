Share:

LAHORE-FG Polo team outpaced Zacky Farms 11½-8 in the main final to clinch the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 trophy here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Mrs. Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, graced the final as chief guest. Other notables present on the occasion were Lulusar CEO Azfar Hussain, COO Fawad Shah, Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Omar Aftab, LPC President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.

The final proved to be an action-packed encounter where both the sides played well against each other. Zacky Farms dominated the first chukker but FG Polo bounced back in style in the second chukker and leveled the score. FG Polo turned the tables in the fourth chukker, where they hammered back-to-back goals to gain the decisive lead and then won the final 11½-8.

From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mian Abbas Mukhtar played superb polo and fired in fabulous five goals while Amirreza Behboudi hammered four goals and Farasat Ali Chatha banged in a brace. From the losing side, Hashim Kamal slammed in four goals while Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean contributed with two goals each. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Guard Group defeated Master Paints in the sudden death chukker 6-5. Bilal Haye smashed in the match-winning goal for Guard Group.

The enthralling finals, which were played following strict SOPs, were witnessed and enjoyed by a great number of polo lovers. After the main final, a tent-pegging competition was also conducted between the boys of Lahore Polo Club and Aitchison College, followed by a parade of 85 bikers, riding gala and quadrum band performance, which was highly applauded by the cheering crowd.