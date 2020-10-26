Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan believes India should be put on the Financial Action Task Force’s black list for crimes against humanity.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India had crossed all limits in occupied Kashmir.

“While Pakistan has complied with almost all FATF demands but India is violating the international laws on a daily basis,” he told The Nation. He said India had earned a right to be put on the black list due to its state terrorism in Kashmir.

FATF stated recently that with regards to the 46 Indian banks involved in money laundering, action could be taken by the relevant authorities.

“We hope that FATF will take into account all these factors at the time of India’s Mutual Evaluation Review,” Chaudhri said.

He said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the inhuman military siege, brutal oppression, communications blockade and media blackout in IIOJK continue unabated.

In the month of October alone, 18 unarmed and innocent Kashmiris have been killed by the Indian occupation troops, he added.

“During the same period, over 40 young Kashmiris were severely injured due to unprovoked and indiscriminate use of live ammunition, pellet guns and other military grade weapons,” he said.

These illegal Indian actions are a clear violation of the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, he said.

Pakistan, he said, continues to highlight the grim human rights situation in IIOJK at all relevant international forums, including the United Nations, and the human rights and humanitarian organizations.

The spokesperson reminded that taking part in dialogue with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, at the 3rd Committee of the UN General Assembly in New York, Pakistan had urged the international community to demand India to halt its egregious violations of human rights in IIOJK, including their right to self-determination.

Pakistan had also called upon India to implement the recommendations of the two reports of the UN Human Rights Commissioner on Kashmir issued in 2018 and 2019, he said.

Pakistan, he says, strongly supported the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry and fact-finding missions for territories under foreign occupations to investigate and preserve evidence for ensuring accountability of the perpetrators of grave human right violations.

“The continued crackdown against minorities, human rights organizations, media, and independent voices in India is a matter of grave concern,” the spokesperson said.

He said voices from around the world continue to condemn the gross human rights violations and unprecedented restrictions in IIOJK and India.