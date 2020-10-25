Share:

ISLAMABAD - IRSA on Sunday released 72,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.52 feet, which was 140.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 34,100 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.30 feet, which was 172.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.