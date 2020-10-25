Share:

ISLAMABAD-The health authorities have closed down 10 streets of the federal capital which were identified as COVID-19 hot spots, according to the officials.

The areas which have been placed under the lockdown are street 46, sector F-11/3; street 23, F-11/2; street 58, I-8/2; street 57, I-8/3; street 91, I-8/4; street 10, Block D, Media Town; street 12, I-10/2; street 33 G-11/2; street 30, Pakistan Town Phase 1; and street 35, G-6/2.

According to a letter by the health ministry, only people with jobs in essential services and with negative COVID-19 certificate will be allowed to leave the specified area. The health teams will complete TTQ and give clearance for opening the areas. ACs will coordinate for making sure all arrangements are in place. Number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing daily in the capital.