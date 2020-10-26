Share:

Peshawar - Women parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded of the world organizations to pressurize India to stop human rights violations.

Talking about Kashmir Black Day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) woman legislator Nigat Orakzai said the brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK had made lives of Kashmiris miserable.

She said the brutalities and atrocities being committed in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris had exposed Indian government but unfortunately none of human rights organizations took notice so far.

Nighat Orakzai lamented that implantation of resolutions passed by United Nation (UN) to conduct a plebiscite in occupied valley India had abolished the status of IIOJK. She urged Muslim countries as well as world organizations to pressurize India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

“Kasmiri people are facing all kinds of cruelties, violence and infringement of basic human rights from last 70 years. Indian occupational forces are using sexual violence, rape and molestation against women and children. Pakistani people fully support innocent Kashmiris,” said Nigat Orakzai. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) woman legislator Rehana Ismail said Kashmir had become the land of war. She said, “In a sheer violation of international human rights laws and UN Security Council resolutions, on August 5 2019, the government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.”

She said that Pakistan was utilizing all diplomatic channels to condemn the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants to resolve Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions,” she said.