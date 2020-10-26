Share:

LAHORE - Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (S.A.W) brought the message of peace, security, tolerance and affection and exalted as Rehmatul Al-Alameen for the world, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

In a statement, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said French President Emmanuel Macron, through his stance, sabotaged endeavours being made in the world for interfaith harmony and inter- religious dialogue.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Ashrafi said leadership of different religious schools of thought and religions will address a joint press conference in Lahore on Monday (today).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had represented stance and sentiments of the peaceful elements from Muslim world as well as from across the world following the situation developed after rhetoric of French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said that all the Heavenly Religions of the world use to instruct for peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

He said that elements who made blasphemous caricatures could not be representative of any religion.

French President insulted and hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims and he should seek apology for this blasphemous act.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said that conduct of French President Emmanuel Macron will reinforce extremists and terrorists and sabotage the endeavours taken for interfaith harmony in the world.

Ashrafi said representatives of different religious schools of thought and religions, during their joint press conference in Lahore, will announce joint mechanism on situation developed in the wake of blasphemous caricatures in France.