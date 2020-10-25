Share:

ISLAMABAD-The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 83.17 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $492.894 million during July-September (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $269.087 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 83.17 per cent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed grew of 76.69 per cent in September 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The mobile imports during September 2020 were recorded at $186.531 million against the imports of US $105.568 million in September 2019. On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also rose by 17.79 per cent during September 2020, as compared to the imports of $158.364 million during August 2020, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit increased by 2.02 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year. The deficit during July-September (2020-21) was recorded at $5.804 billion as compared to the deficit of $5.689 billion, showing increase 2.02 per cent.

During the period under review, the country’s exports registered negative growth of 0.94 per cent, by going down from $5.510 billion last year to $5.458 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.56 per cent, from $11.199 billion last year to $11.262 billion during the current year.