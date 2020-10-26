Share:

A new temporary humanitarian cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia has entered into force as of Monday morning.

On Sunday, the US State Department said Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Oct. 24.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to implement and abide by the humanitarian cease-fire agreed in Moscow on Oct. 10, it added.

The first cease-fire was violated by the Armenian army within 24 hours as it claimed several civilian lives when it carried out missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.

The second one on Oct. 17 was again violated by Armenia.