LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday said termed the anti-government protest rally called by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a “hat-trick of failures.”

In a statement issued from Lahore, Chohan said that the 11-party alliance under the banner of PDM is not united. Speaking about PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not attending Sunday’s procession, he said the Opposition leader chose to give more importance to the Gilgit-Baltistan elections than the Quetta’s public gathering.

He said that Bilawal was being smart while keeping his politics away from “Begum Safdar Awan” [Maryam Nawaz] and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Also Chohan said the decision to not air Nawaz's speech during the Karachi jalsa and not attending Sunday’s PDM public gathering was proof of Bilawal's ‘political wisdom.’

Opposition's 'respect the vote' slogan's real meaning is "let me go to London"

The provincial minister said that the Opposition's 'respect the vote' slogan's real meaning was "let me go to London." He further said that the aim of Maryam Nawaz’s political struggle was only to protect personal interests. “Whether the opposition climbed K2 or Burj Khalifa, it would not get any concession on NRO and corruption,” he reiterated.

The PDM held its third anti-government rally in Quetta despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public rally. The public gathering was held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. PDM leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PP leader Bilawal Bhutto addressed the participants.