LAHORE - The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise demonstrations and protest rallies against HR violations and atrocities by the Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesperson for the NPT said here on Sunday that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices during their struggle for self-determination and were still committed to getting their freedom despite odds. The NPT spokesperson said that like other parts of the country, the provincial capital would also host several programmes to condemn the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India. The Black Day observance will highlight the 73 year-old struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of illegally occupied Kashmir. Whereas radio and television channels would mark the day with special transmissions in which prominent political and social personalities would voice their opinion against the human rights violations of Kashmiris.