LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that opposition parties should stop dreaming of overthrowing the government in December-January. Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are also children for me.

Only Bilawal Bhutto can explain why he did not participate in Quetta’s procession. If the opposition wants to talk about issues like inflation, governance and transparency of accountability, then there is room for negotiation. President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the Corona Heroes Wall and the Quran Garden at the Governor’s House tomorrow (Tuesday).

With the collaboration of charity organisations, we have spent Rs10 billion in charity during coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing a press conference on Corona Heroes Wall and Quran Garden at Governor’s House on Sunday.

Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman, Saad Ashraf from business community, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor said that on Corona Heroes Wall, names of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, including doctors working on the front line against corona, officials of defense agencies and police are inscribed. Tributes to the martyred doctors and others are also being paid. Governors of other provinces and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will also attend the inauguration ceremony of Corona Heroes Wall and Qur’an Garden. Answering the questions of the mediamen, Governor Punjab said that the opposition was not the main concern of the government at the moment.

The issues of inflation and governance were challenges which the country needed to deal with.

The country needs unity but the opposition is trying to create chaos and Pakistan cannot afford such a situation. Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that the opposition was not ready to talk about national issues.

They say that it has been 2 years since the government of PTI so it should go home, but when the PML-N and PPP governments have completed their constitutional term, then the PTI government has a constitutional and democratic right to complete its term as well.

We will complete our term, In Sha Allah, he added. Sarwar said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto children, it does not mean that they are being sarcastic, they are like children for me too.

We are not telling the opposition not to hold a rally in spite of corona, because if we tell them so, the opposition will think that we are afraid of their rallies, but they themselves should be careful regarding the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government was taking all possible steps to address other issues including inflation and he was confident that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would rid the country of inflation as well as strengthen the country economically.