ISLAMABAD - Minister for Communications Murad Saeed yesterday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting the narrative of Pakistan’s enemies. Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that PDM was caring anti-state agenda as the enemies of the country were trying to divide the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that the world is recognizing Pakistan as a peaceful country while India is being recognized as a terrorist country and Pakistan foiled the nefarious designs of India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully exposed the extremist ideology of RSS and Modi.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and loyal person and he had always respond to India in a befitting manner, adding due to which, India was campaigning against him (PM).

He said India and Israel were conspiring against Pakistan since a long time as both the countries wanted to create unrest in the country but they would remain failed to achieve their objectives.

The minister said holding protest was the right of the opposition but it should avoid defaming the national institutions for their personal interests.

Murad Saeed said it was our collective responsibility to defeat the conspiracies of Pakistan’s enemies.

He said the opposition was united to escape from accountability and get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but the government would never make any compromise. He said the Prime Minister raised the case of Khatam-e-Nabuwat at the world’s forum and also vigorously highlighted the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan is fighting the case of Islam and the Kashmiri people. He said they have to defeat the conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said Pakistani people and armed forces valiantly combated the war against terrorism and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism.