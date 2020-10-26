Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that opposition parties are harming the solidarity of the nation, adding the fifth generation war of the enemy has already began in Pakistan and people should understand the tactics of this war.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat on Sunday, flanked by MPAs Dua Bhutto, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Kareem Bux Gabol, Sindh Baitul Mal President Hunaid Lakhani, Jansher Junejo, Haji Nisar Ahmed, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Jam Farooq and others, he said a political absconder leader who was involved in corruption had hatched a conspiracy from London to weaken the country. He said in Gujranwala rally of PDM, Nawaz Sharif talked against our army.

Haleem Adil said people should understand that the fifth generation war had already begun and Papa Daddy Bachao Movement was trying to weaken the country. He said the fifth generation war was not fought with a gun or sword but with issuing misleading propaganda. He said these people were conspiring that country was in shambles and they should talk against national leaders.

Says Maulana is jobless, if his allowances are restored he will stay silent

The PTI VP claimed the leadership of Pakistan comprised the brave leader Imran Khan and our brave armed forces. He said due to this brave leadership even Israel was afraid of Pakistan. He maintained that military and civil leadership of Pakistan were on the same page. He said one monkey came to Karachi and jumped here and there at the Mazar-e-Quaid. He said the nation had now fully seen the faces of thieves. He said Safdar should dare to visit the shrine of Benazir and Bhutto while wearing shoes.

He remarked that the opposition said IGP Sindh was kidnapped from Karachi and police officers were going on leave; this was also a part of the fifth generation war. He claimed Maulana was jobless and if his allowances were resumed he would become silent. He said we respect Ulema, but some political Maulanas had got money for weakening the country. He said in Quetta, the students and seminaries were being brought to the PDM rally.

He said Nawaz Sharif would soon be arrested and brought back home. He was a thief and now he has also become a traitor. He said he should be treated like Altaf Hussain. He said members of PML-N were divided in many groups. He said soon a change would come, the PPP would also see it in Sindh.