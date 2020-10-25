Share:

ATTOCK - Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that Rs25 billion have been recovered during his tenure which is a record.

He said this during his visit to Attock. He was accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Zarmina Wazir, Chief Officer TMA Attock Malik Abid Hussain and others. Bokhari said that PTI government is taking the country towards prosperity and development and soon we will be out of the crises. He said sahulat bazaars have been set up at tehsil level across Punjab where wheat flour and sugar are being sold at subsidised rates while crackdown is being carried out against those involved in over charging and hoarding. Chairman PAC also inaugurated polio campaign by administrating polio drops to the children. He said that it was our national obligation to make the campaign a success as this is the only way to get rid of this crippling disease. He said immunisation of kids with oral polio vaccine was inevitable to keep them safe from life-long paralysis.

The epidemic can be eradicated completely if all the children under the age of five are administered anti-polio drops, he maintained. Bokhari called upon the religious scholars to use their influence to remove misconceptions about the anti-polio drops. He said the vaccine is completely safe and parents should not believe in misconceptions.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz Awan while giving briefing about the polio campaign said that this campaign will continue from 26th to 30th October during which 296662 children will be administered polio drops in Attock district and for the purpose 1160 teams have been constituted,

These teams will go door to door to administer polio drops to the children upto the age of five years. Dr Sohail said that this facility would also be available in all the hospitals, health centres, at bus stops, railway stations and all the entry and exit points of the district.