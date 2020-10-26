Share:

Islamabad - The decades-old relationship between Pakistan and China is based on the principle of a shared future for humanity and its future is far brighter than its glorious past, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ahmed Farooq, has said.

According to Gwadar Pro, the diplomat was addressing the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Research Centre for a ‘Community with Shared Future’ in Beijing yesterday.

The centre has been established at the Communication University of China (CUC) in collaboration with the Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad. The Centre, he said, will offer an opportunity to exchange ideas and create better ways as how to collaborate with each other.

Farooq added, this is very important that they remain engaged with each other and understand each other.

In his remarks on the occasion, President of the Communication University of China, Liao Xiangzhong, said that every institute should pursue innovation, research, development, international exchange, and collaboration for the promotion of international education and the betterment of mankind.

“We hope we can further promote peace development and civilization dialogue. We should have the responsibility to spread knowledge and pursue a higher goal” he said.

Lt Col (Retd) Khalid Taimur Akram, Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, meanwhile said that research at global level is becoming increasingly collaborative and problem-oriented. This transition is not only taking place at the global level but at regional and national levels as well.

He hoped that through this initiative, they will contribute to the promotion of the academic and cultural resource exchange between Pakistan, China, and other member states.