ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported nine more deaths and 832 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 327,895. According to official data, the country has so far faced 6736 Covid-related deaths while 562 patients are still in critical condition. Punjab’s Covid tally stands at 102,677 with 210 new cases. Another 210 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the province in the 24 hours, taking the total tally to 102,677. One more death was also reported while the province’s death toll stands at 2,335. The province has so far recorded 97,336 recoveries also. Around 186 new cases reported on Sunday took the Islamabad’s tally to 18,921. Around three deaths were also recorded. The total deaths stand at 210. The number of active cases in the capital territory is currently 1,141. AJK reported 40 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,788. According to officials, two more people recovered from the virus. No deaths were reported in the region. So far 86 have succumbed to the disease.