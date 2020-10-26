Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 3 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 328,602. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,739.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 707 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 143,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 102,875 in Punjab, 39,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,012 in Islamabad, 15,810 in Balochistan, 3,846 in Azad Kashmir and 4,180 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,598 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,335 in Punjab, 1,269 in KP, 148 in Balochistan, 212 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 87 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,290,545 coronavirus tests and 26,492 in last 24 hours. 311,075 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 559 patients are in critical condition.