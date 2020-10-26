Share:

Pakistan will observe October 27 as ”Black Day” at the national and international level to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5.

The federal government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in a befitting manner.

All provincial governments have also planned different activities to mark the day. Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Photo exhibition will also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses.