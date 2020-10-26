Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said the issue of blasphemous caricatures will be taken up at the forum of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In a tweet on Monday, he said France has badly hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Special Representative said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already raised the desecration of sanctities at every forum.

Tahir Ashrafi said love for holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) more than anything else in the world is part of our faith.