Share:

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories - An 18-year Palestinian died Sunday after a confrontation with Israeli troops, with the army saying it happened while trying to flee and Palestinian officials saying he had been beaten. The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abdel-Rahim Sanouber from the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank arrived at hospital after being “severely beaten on the neck.” The head of the Palestine Medical Complex, Ahmed Al-Betawi, was quoted in the ministry statement as a identifying Sanouber as a “martyr” who was brought to the hospital at 3:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) with “signs of violence and beatings on his neck from the back”.