ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that PTI government wanted to purge the country from corruption and corrupt elements.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Prime Minister Imran khan would not spare the corrupt elements and he will take them to logical end. Commenting on PDM agenda, Minister for information said that PDM pursuing one-point agenda to skip accountability.

The minister also underlined that it would have been far better if opposition leaders talked about honour and sanctity of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) in the speeches in Quetta procession. He said Prime Minister Imran khan had talked about exaltation of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) in his address with UNO. He said that court offenders are making address with PDM processions.

The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif once again made misleading speech against state institutions.

The minister said that Owais Norani while making address with PDM procession raised slogan of ‘Independent Balochistan’ which is the objective of enemies of Pakistan.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said that India, Israel and PDM are new axis of rotation evil, which wants to make anarchy and chaos in the country. The information minister said that any leader sitting in PDM Quetta procession did not oppose rhetoric of Owais Norani.

PDM in their processions making misleading speeches against state and security institutions of the country, said Senator Shibli Faraz. He also added that people of Pakistan and government of Pakistan condemned vehemently rhetoric of PDM.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by courts on corruption, said Shibli Faraz. He also added that anyone will not be allowed to hide his/her robbed assets in disguise of democracy. The minister said that sole objective of the politics of Prime Minister Imran khan is to purge the country from corruption and corrupt elements.

During past regimes, state institutions were used for vested interests, which played havoc with state department, said Information Minister. He also underlined that wrong policies of PPP made it turned into a regional political party. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should respond about 65 million dollars deposited in Swiss accounts.

He said that participation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in national politics has created an amusement. PPP and PML-N in their régimes robbed the country. The minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ask his father why he deprived people of Pakistan from bread, clothing and shelter.

Public interest from the tongue of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks like a joke, said Senator Shibli Faraz. People of Pakistan are politically aware and owns political cognisance and will not become victim elements who robbed the nation exchequer.

The minister said that PTI government is committed to take forward the country towards prosperity band development. Senator Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran khan representing the country and people of Pakistan in real sense. He said CPEC is national project and it can’t be attributed to any particular political party.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the so called inauguration by Pakistan Muslim League(N) of Orange Train was in fact the celebration of looting the national treasury and public resources.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the burden of expensive projects was borne by the public. Instead of feeling embarrassment and apologising for the economic destruction and inflation the persons accused by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were celebrating. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project of people of Pakistan and not of a particular party.