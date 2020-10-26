Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday that future of so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was evident of attitude of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges including economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic but the opposition alliance was busy in protecting corruption of two former ruling families. He said that people had rejected those opposition parties for maligning state institutions in recent rallies.

He said people were proud of Pakistani Army and acknowledged sacrifices of armed forces for restoring peace and stability in the country.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the opposition forces only wanted disturbance and choas in the country to serve their own agenda. He termed the opposition parties rallies as totally flop show to attract common people.

He said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose they were holding rallies. He said Nawaz Sharif was claiming to be so-called revolutionary leader but was sitting in London instead of coming country to face corruption charges.

He said Nawaz Sharif was speaking language of Narendra Modi and Altaf Hussain. He said a convicted person was hatching conspiracy from abroad against elected government and state institutions.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pulled large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11-parties opposition alliance failed to fill a sports ground. He said people had rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process.