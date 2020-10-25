Share:

PDM’s power show at Gujranwala went quite well and incredible. Imran Khan is now going through whatever he used to do in the past against the PML-N government. The opposition currently seems to be on the same page against the government’s policies.

There is a question in it. First of all, is it all this power show to save themselves from accountability by public gatherings and pressure or do they really have sympathy with the people of Pakistan? Nawaz Sharif right now is giving hard statements but whenever he is in power, he doesn’t take any measures to curb the problems he now denounces. In all this government is facing hard opposition and is shrinking somehow in running the upper and lower houses too.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.