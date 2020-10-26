Share:

LAHORE - Senior PML-N leaders and workers Sunday celebrated inauguration of the Orange Line Metro Train on the day when the project was formally launched by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here in Lahore. A good number of PML-N workers and local leaders gathered at Jain Mandir, Old Anarkali, to celebrate the inauguration of the project which was conceived by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and executed during his last stint in power. Addressing the gathering, former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that this project was the brainchild of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N government. Pervaiz Malik and Atta Tarar were also prominent among others. Traditional folk and horse dances were hallmarks of the event. PML-N workers also released balloons in the air and distributed sweets to mark the day. They criticised the PTI government for delaying inauguration of the project for political reasons. Saad Rafique lamented that the man who conceived this project was behind the bars.

He also commended senior bureaucrat Ahad Cheema for his role in execution of the project.

He alleged the government had plans until yesterday to arrest many of the PML-N leaders for 90 days saying that it got unnerved only after two successful rallies staged by the opposition parties. He appealed to the workers to make the upcoming Lahore rally of the PDM successful.

Ayyaz Sadiq said the government did not want to give credit of the Orange Line Train Project to Mian Nawaz Sharif. He also took the opportunity to criticise the Peshawar Metro Bus project saying that the buses were not consistent in their performance. “They run, stop, then run and stop again,” he said.