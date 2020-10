Share:

MITHI - Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in disruption and violating sanctity of temple. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Nagarparkar carried out a raid and arrested a suspect Khemchand Kolhi involved in violating sanctity of temple in village Maao near Nagarparkar. Meanwhile, the accused in a confessional statement said that he disrupted temple’s sanctity for grabbing money and valuables from the temple.