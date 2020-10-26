Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Train at Dera Gujran Depot along with Chinese Consul General Mr Long Ding Bin.

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzaib Kachchi, Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Sabtain Fazal Haleem and C.R. Norinko authorities were also present on this occasion.

The inaugural ceremony of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train was also held in Beijing which was attended by Authorities of National Development Reforms Commission, C.R. Norinko and top brass Chinese officials. The ceremony was broadcast live through video link.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar unveiled the plaque and prayed. Later, the Chief Minister along with Chinese Consul General formally inaugurated the Orange Line Metro train by pressing a button.

This is the first state-of-the-art rail project in Pakistan which has been successfully launched. This project has given new dimension to Pak-China friendship as this project of CPEC is a best example of partnership between Pakistan and China.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the inaugural ceremony thanked China on the behalf of the people and government of Punjab. “The ties between both countries are six decades-old and have strengthened with the passage of time despite the notable changes on the world landscape. Undoubtedly, Pak-China friendship is deeper than the sea, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel”, he remarked.

He said that the CPAC is the height of Pak-China friendship. He maintained that the success of CPEC will start a new era of development and prosperity which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries. “Under CPEC, Orange Line Metro Train has been inaugurated on Sunday for providing international standard transport facilities to the citizens”, he said, adding that this project will not only ensure the stabilization in urban development but also become a factor in green GDP.

He said that the PTI government had set a new political tradition by successfully completing the projects of the previous governments and did not let any project become a victimization of political biases.

He said the projects like Wazirabad Cardiology Institute and new building for the Punjab Assembly are an example of this political maturity.

He said that by rising above the political hatred, PTI government is also working on the completion of the collapsed projects of previous governments worth Rs 1,115 billion. He said that in order to operate the Orange Line Metro Train project successfully, transparency has been ensured in the tendering of operational and maintenance besides saving the nation’s billions of rupees.

He further added that the Punjab government, despite limited resources and economic situation occurred due to Covid-19 virus pandemic, is also giving subsidy of billions of rupees annually to operate the Orange Line Train.

Usman Buzdar said that on this historic occasion he would also like to pay tribute to the Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies’ support and cooperation for the success of CPEC.

He said that a number of CPEC projects were being successfully completed due to the sacrifices and day and night hard work of Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that there were vast opportunities of investment in Punjab in transport, livestock, agriculture, housing and other sectors. The PTI government will welcome friends from China. He said that this ceremony was a milestone in Pak-China relations.

He thanked the entire industrial chain of Chinese urban rail transit and relevant departments for their efforts to complete the project and for introducing the design, manufacturing, construction, operation and maintenance abroad.

Chinese Consul General Long Ding Bin while addressing the ceremony said that the Punjab government had provided full support for the completion of the Orange Line Metro Train project and its commercial operation was being started from Sunday.

He congratulated Punjab and the people of Pakistan.

He said that this project was a milestone in the friendship between Pakistan and China.

Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb congratulated Lahorites on the inauguration of the Orange Line Metro Train and said that today the PTI government according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had set a new political history by completing the project of the former government with good faith.

“This train is environmentally-friendly which will solve transportation problems as well and help in controlling smog. Relations between Pakistan and China have been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, Jahanzeb added. He said that the subsidy of billions was required to operate this train but the government will make every possible effort to reduce the subsidy.

Officials of National Development Reform Commission of China in their address through a video link from Beijing said that today one more project of CPEC has been completed on which they congratulate the people of Pakistan and the Punjab government.

Commercial operation of Orange Line Metro Train is of great importance and it is a matter of great pleasure for them that despite the corona outbreak, the government has completed the work on the project in a smooth manner. Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Sabteen Fazal Haleem in his briefing said that this project is the first of its kind in Pakistan and this project has been included in the CPEC.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Ministers, Assembly Members, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, officials of Chinese companies and other high ranking officers.

MD Bailtul Maal calls on CM

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sardar Aun Abbas Bapi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Sunday. Matters regarding mutual interests and welfare of deprived segments of society came under discussion during the meeting. It was also decided to set up almonry in each district of the province.

The CM directed to monitor Pannahgahs and almonries and said PTI government gives priority to the uplift and welfare of the disenfranchised strata’s. Helping the homeless and needy segment of the society is the first responsibility of the state.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, basic facilities are being provided to the common man, said Usman Buzdar.

He said that Pannahgahs have been set up throughout the province which are serving free meals.

He further stated that quality food will also be provided to the deserving people through almonries in Lahore and other cities.

The CM said that the rulers of the past focused on personal projection and neglected the deprived segment of the society.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Punjab Bait-ul-Mal are performing outstandingly for the welfare of the poor. He assured Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal all possible administrative assistance in welfare schemes. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas Bapi briefed the Chief Minister Punjab about the welfare schemes and said allout measures are being taken to bring change in the lives of destitute as helping the poor is a national and moral obligation.

Addl Chief Secretary Local Government and Secretary Social Welfare were also present on the occasion.