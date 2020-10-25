Share:

LAHORE-Salman Hanif of Gymkhana clinched the trophy in the 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship 2020, which concluded here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

During the course of the final 18 holes, the fight for supremacy was reduced to a contest between Salman and Abdullah Farooqi, who did cast a winning spell for a major part of the final round but ultimately yielded to relentless play by the title winner Salman Hanif, who won by a margin of just one stroke. His overall score was net 62 on the first day, net 68 on the second day and final day’s score was net 67 with an aggregate net score of 197, nineteen under par.

As for the slightly unlucky Abdullah Farooqi, whose scores were 66, 62 and 70 net with an aggregate net score of 198, eighteen under par. Saad Mehmood, nephew of Shafqat Mehmood, ended up third with a net score of 206. Certainly played like a champion but ended up third as his adversaries were in great form.

In the race for gross honors, Salman Jehangir finished first with a gross round of 69 on the final day. This enabled him to gross a score of 216 (level par) for the three days.

The second gross went to Qasim Ali Khan who tried to match the excellence of Salman but his effort was not good enough, the only consolation being that the difference was one stroke. Third gross was claimed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat with a gross score of 226.

In the ladies net, the winner was Bushra Fatima of Garrison Golf Club whose overall aggregate was 121. Mina Zainab came second in net category while Sameea Javed Ali was third. Winner in gross category was Parkha Ijaz, who played a gross 77 in the first 18 holes and backed it up with a round of gross 70 on the final day. Second gross went to Ghazala Yasmin with a two rounds score of gross 154 while third gross was won by Suneya Osama with gross 156.

In the end, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Millat Tractors Chairman Sikander Mustafa Khan gave away prizes to winners in a ceremony attended by Dr Jawad Sajid, Chairman Lahore Gymkhana, Mian Misbahurrehman, Sarmad Nadeem, Ahsan Imran, Imran Ayub and a large number of golfers.