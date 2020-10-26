Share:

SARGODHA - Police here have arrested seven suspects, including three POs, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said that during the ongoing drive against drug pushers and POs, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering 5.7 Kg of Hashish and 2 pistols from them. Meanwhile, police arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of the district. They were involved in attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nazir, Irfan Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Nawaz Ahmed, Taufeeq and Asif Imran. Further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.