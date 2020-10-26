Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 310 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,019 samples were tested, raising the tally to 143,836 and fortunately no new death was reported overnight.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Murad Ali Shah said 9,019 samples were tested against which 310 new cases emerged that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,590,779 tests had been conducted all over Sindh which detected 143,836 cases, of them 95 percent or 136,654 had recovered, including 136 overnight. The CM said that currently 4,584 patients were under treatment, of them 4,328 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 255 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 167 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 310 new cases, 225 have been detected from Karachi, of them 76 belong to East, 65 South, 35 Korangi, 29 Central, 14 Malir and six West. Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad have eight cases each, Kambar, Matiari and Sukkur five each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Dadu three each, Badin, Jamshoro, Larkana and Thatta two each and Sanghar one.