KASUR - Pattoki police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a teenager from Daska one year after his disappearance from Hussain Khanwala locality. Police said that Muhammad Usman Javed (14) had gone missing from Chak No 8, Hussain Khanwala. His father Muhammad Javed had got registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons. Taking notice of the incident, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar directed DSP Pattoki Muhammad Ikram Khan and SHO Sadar Pattoki Hafiz Atif Nazir to ensure recovery of the boy at the earliest. After hectic efforts, the police succeeded in recovering Usman Javed from Daska and reunited him with his father.